Brokerages Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post $177.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $180.40 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $162.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $714.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $706.78 million to $719.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $778.47 million, with estimates ranging from $764.64 million to $796.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

NYSE:AX traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.91. 7,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 299,996 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 214,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,809,000 after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $6,050,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

