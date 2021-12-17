Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.92 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post $28.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.74 million to $29.10 million. Broadwind reported sales of $40.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $148.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.35 million to $149.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $169.53 million to $174.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWEN shares. Johnson Rice lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 213.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.01. 186,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,047. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

