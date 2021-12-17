Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after acquiring an additional 98,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 384 shares of company stock valued at $198,548. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $12.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $632.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,055. The firm has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $550.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

