Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Makes New $70.41 Million Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 551,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

