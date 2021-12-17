Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $99.53 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $99,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $587.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $647.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.22. The stock has a market cap of $260.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

