Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $28.62 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 68.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 176,876 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Waters were worth $28,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $350.08 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $242.77 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

