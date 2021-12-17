Brio Consultants LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.44. 37,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,753,355. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

