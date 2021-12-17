Brio Consultants LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 744.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.98. 366,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,785. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.11 and a 1-year high of $435.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

