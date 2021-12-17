Brio Consultants LLC Buys 22,444 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,444 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.45. 19,498,292 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

