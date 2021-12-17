Brio Consultants LLC Buys 1,851 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $104.37. 5,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,498. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.90. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $108.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

