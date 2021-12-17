BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 4,163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 395,069 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in BrightView by 204.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 243,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BrightView by 15.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 146,717 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightView by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,329,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightView by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,417 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BV stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.43.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

