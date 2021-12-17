BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.86.

BSIG stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,070,000 after acquiring an additional 134,530 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after acquiring an additional 481,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 844,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 810,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

