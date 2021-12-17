Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stake Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,134,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 269,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

