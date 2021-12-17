BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the November 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,655,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BRBL opened at $0.00 on Friday. BrewBilt Brewing has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

