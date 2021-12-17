Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €90.62 ($101.82).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €76.50 ($85.96) on Monday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($63.20). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.41.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

