Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €90.62 ($101.82).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €76.50 ($85.96) on Monday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($63.20). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.41.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

