Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRZE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $60.97 on Monday. Braze has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

