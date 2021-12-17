Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRZE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.82.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $60.97 on Monday. Braze has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

