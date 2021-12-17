Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $11.52 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
