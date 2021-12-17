Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $11.52 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a closed-ended trust. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of Boston Pizza restaurants included in its royalty pool. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

