Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DNB Markets

Equities researchers at DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS:BOZTY opened at $18.60 on Friday. Boozt AB has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $26.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

