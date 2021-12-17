Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.97

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.97 and traded as low as C$1.59. Bombardier shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 204,129 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.82.

Bombardier Company Profile (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

