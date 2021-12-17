BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Up 66.0% in November

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the November 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 577,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 45.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 414,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 129,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 310,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 42,467 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 47.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 89,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.37. 90,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,270. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

