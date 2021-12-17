bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.83

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 59354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $656.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 48.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,646,000 after acquiring an additional 318,909 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 56.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 793,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 74.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after acquiring an additional 755,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

