Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 4,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 58,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWCAU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $688,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $1,978,000.

