Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Glen Griffiths Sells 2,776 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $63,792.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glen Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,038.12.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40.

On Thursday, November 11th, Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $594,175.24.

BE opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 3.69. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BE. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,830,000 after buying an additional 717,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

