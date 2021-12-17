Blockzero Labs Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $171,974.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $171,974.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00039434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00199582 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

