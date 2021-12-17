BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the November 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE MYI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.75. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 101.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

