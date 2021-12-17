BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Up 120.0% in November

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.59. 8,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,047. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

