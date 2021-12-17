BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 127.5% from the November 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of BLW stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

