Biome Australia Ltd (ASX:BIO) Insider Blair Norfolk Purchases 174,600 Shares

Biome Australia Ltd (ASX:BIO) insider Blair Norfolk purchased 174,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$17,634.60 ($12,596.14).

Biome Australia Company Profile

