Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.80.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $232.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.44 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.02.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $1,960,092.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $942,905.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,598 shares of company stock valued at $128,710,747. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.