Bigbom (BBO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $48,278.00

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Bigbom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bigbom has a market cap of $195,582.05 and $48,278.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00040021 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00204377 BTC.

About Bigbom

Bigbom is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.