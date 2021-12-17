Big Data Protocol (BDP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.56 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $5.44 million and $3.56 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 37,153,156 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

