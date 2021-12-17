Beyond Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 68.5% higher against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00052962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.53 or 0.08277743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00077010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,317.40 or 1.00065408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

