Better Money Decisions LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.02 and a 200-day moving average of $168.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

