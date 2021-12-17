Better Money Decisions LLC Buys 20,406 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,406 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 7.9% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.