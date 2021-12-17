Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,122 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,515 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,887,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68.

