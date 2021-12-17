Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 402 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 898.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 513,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

