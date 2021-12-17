Berger Financial Group Inc Has $208,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $943,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

