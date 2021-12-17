Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€69.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VNA. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.21 ($72.15).

ETR:VNA opened at €48.36 ($54.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.47. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €47.11 ($52.93) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($68.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

