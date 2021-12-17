Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $30,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,368,000 after buying an additional 4,927,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $161,985,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,861,000 after buying an additional 1,036,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $45,333,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 142.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

