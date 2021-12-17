Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 1,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 333,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

BHIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

