Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 61.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.0% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $273.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

