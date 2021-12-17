Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.14. 100,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,927. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.70.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.69.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.