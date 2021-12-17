Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 930 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,509,220,000 after purchasing an additional 276,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TC Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after buying an additional 3,132,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TC Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,375,467,000 after buying an additional 775,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in TC Energy by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after buying an additional 4,299,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TC Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,447,000 after buying an additional 1,459,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,634. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 179.61%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

