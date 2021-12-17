Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises approximately 1.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after buying an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $38,320,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 138.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 308,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,814,000 after buying an additional 179,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $190.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,142. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.22. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $192.66.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

