Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 481,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 67.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,636. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

