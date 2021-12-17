Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

NYSE HON traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $207.03. 19,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,467. The firm has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

