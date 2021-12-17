Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 4,431 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,032. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.