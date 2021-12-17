Belt (BELT) Trading 83.4% Higher This Week

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00053621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.15 or 0.08123589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,432.79 or 1.00182274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00051436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002720 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.