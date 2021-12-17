BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLU. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

BLU opened at C$10.19 on Monday. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of C$3.32 and a 52 week high of C$12.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.93. The firm has a market cap of C$798.42 million and a P/E ratio of -9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

